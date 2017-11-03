Donald Trump says Twitter account shut down shows his ‘impact’; here’s what happened

Donald Trump’s Twitter account had mysteriously disappeared for 11 minutes. (Image: Reuters)

The US President Donald Trump has said that the brief deactivation of his Twitter account is a proof of the impact of his words. On Thursday, Trump’s Twitter account mysteriously disappeared for 11 minutes. For a brief amount of time, instead of Trump’s posts a message showing “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” After an investigation into the issue, Twitter had revealed that a company employee had shut down Trump’s account on his last day at work. The social media giant informed that the US president’s account “was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee”. Meanwhile, Trump, after coming back on Twitter, wrote: “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

Donald Trump is a prolific Twitter user with over 41 million followers. However, he did not seem to be budged by the outage and instead claimed the suspension as a kind of victory. Meanwhile, Twitter seemed to be upset with the issue but Twitterati was in an uproar. From memes to jokes, people seemed to be divided on whether the employee should be punished or not. However, the debate did not last long and Trump came back to the Twitterverse again. Meanwhile, Twitter said that it will continue to investigate into the matter so that such issues do not crop up again. It said, “Through our investigation, we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review.”

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017



Initially, during the outage, it was speculated that the problem may have been started by a ‘rogue employee’. Recently, there was a call for Trump’s Twitter account to be taken down when he had made threats to North Korea. However, the rumours were calmed when someone cleared the air saying that in such a case Twitter shows the message as “account suspended” (which was not the case). From possible hacking reports to speculations that Trump might have shut down the account himself were doing rounds of the internet.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017



But, the social media portal later posted a tweet from its Twitter Government team saying that Trump’s account had been restored. All in all, the 11 minutes will surely go down in history when it comes to social media accounts of world leaders.