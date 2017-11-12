Donald Trump says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un leader insulted him by calling him old

In his tweet he also said Chinese President Xi Jinping was “upping sanctions” on North Korea in response to its nuclear and missile programs and that Xi wants Pyongyang to “denuclearize.” (Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet that North Korea’s Leader Kim Jong Un had insulted him by calling him “old” and said he would never call Kim “short and fat.” In his tweet he also said Chinese President Xi Jinping was “upping sanctions” on North Korea in response to its nuclear and missile programs and that Xi wants Pyongyang to “denuclearize.” On Sunday morning while on a trip to Asia, Trump tweeted “Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat?’ Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!”