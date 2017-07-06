In big U Turn, Donald Trump says Russia could have interfered in the US elections. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today said that Russia ‘could have’ interfered with the 2016 US election but there might be also be involvement of other countries PTI reported. President Trump said,”I’ve said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won’t be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere.” Responding to this Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in a conference call with the reporter said, “We disagree with such an approach,” as per Reuters. He added, “This is exactly why we are waiting for the first meeting of the two presidents. Earlier, in June Hundreds of people in the principal cities around the US marched, demanding an independent investigation of possible ties between President Trump and Russian government. Thereafter, many protesters called for Trump’s impeachment for his attempts to thwart an investigation into a possible Russian plot to influence last November’s election, especially after he sacked then FBI chief James Comey. The “March for Truth” has the support of members of Congress, actors and progressive groups from around the country, as a means of piling on the pressure for an in-depth investigation of the possible collusion of the Trump team and Russia to torpedo Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s chances in the presidential election.

A special counsel was setup by the Justice Department to investigate Russia’s interference in the election. Meanwhile, in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow has never been involved in hacking and Russia will wait out the current political storm in the U.S. to forge constructive relations with President Donald trump. The Russian leader accepted that there might be a possibility that some individual ”patriotic” hackers could have mounted some attacks amid the current cold spell in Russia’s relations with Uncle Sam, but played down all the allegations that hackers could influence the outcome of elections in the United States or Europe.