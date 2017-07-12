Donald Trump rues he is subject to double standards

Appearing on a friendly TV news channel, Trump Jr said that in retrospect he thinks he could have done things differently. (Photo: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today rued that he is being subject to double standards by the media and said his eldest son was “innocent”, amid a furore after disclosure that Trump Jr met with a Russian source during his father’s election campaign against Hillary Clinton. “Why aren’t the same standards placed on the Democrats. Look what Hillary Clinton may have gotten away with. Disgraceful!” a frustrated Trump tweeted. The US president, one of the most frequent users of social media, also re-tweeted a Washington Times tweet which said that “Democrats have willfully used Moscow disinformation to influence the presidential election against Donald Trump.” Trump asserted that the White House is functioning perfectly.

“The WH is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching TV,” said Trump as he put a series of tweets. Trump praised his eldest son Donald Trump Jr, who is in the middle of a political storm after it was revealed that he met a Russian source who wanted to share information against Clinton during the presidential campaign last year. Appearing on a friendly TV news channel, Trump Jr said that in retrospect he thinks he could have done things differently.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier in the day, he released a chain of emails with the Russian contacts, which was part of his effort to come clean. “My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!” Trump said as he continued to slam the mainstream media for writing and reporting on this issue. “Remember, when you hear the words ‘sources say’ from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist,” Trump said in a tweet. However, the Democrats continued to make a political capital out of it and put the Trump Administration on defensive by asking investigation on this issue.