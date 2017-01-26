Donald Trump reveals on TV: Barack Obama’s last letter to him

President Donald Trump posted this picture on Twitter today, saying, “As your President, I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American people.” (Source: Twitter/Donald J Trump)

US President Donald Trump today revealed the last letter written to him by ex-President Barack Obama. During his first TV interview after entering the White House, Trump showed on camera the last letter by Obama and called it a “beautiful letter”.

Trump didn’t read or reveal the content of the letter but said there were so many lines that struck with him. “They were numerous lines. So well written, so thoughtful,” he told David Muir of ABC News.

Though it is a custom to put it in the drawer of the Oval office, Trump said, he doubted anyone would have written to him like Obama. “In fact, I called him and thanked him for the thought that was put in the letter.”

President Trump’s decision to go for his first TV interview came as a surprise to many as he had been attacking the media after taking oath of the office.

US President Donald Trump shows the letter written to him by ex-President Barack Obama. (Video grab)

Explaining more about content of the letter, the US President said, “Its long, it was complex, it was thoughtful. It took time to do it. And I appreciate him and I called him and thanked him.”

When asked if there was anything in the letter that surprised him, “I think, nothing to surprised me but it was stated beautifully. But, I am representing a lot of people and I am carrying on a very important tradition and just do a great job. He wants me to do a great job.”

Pres. Trump on ‘beautiful’ letter left for him by Pres. Trump in desk of the Oval Office: “So well written. So thoughtful, so thoughtful.” pic.twitter.com/lQbtQDwWLW — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 26, 2017

Trump also revealed that Obama had told him something interesting. “He (Obama) said something that was very interesting. He said, I thought your healthcare plan was going to be better than his plan (Obamacare).”

Trump has initiated the process to repeal Obamacare, which he calls a “disaster”.