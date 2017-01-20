Donald Trump pre-inaugural ceremony: Actress Manasvi Mamgai all set to steal the show

Bollywood actress and supermodel Manasvi Mamgai (Twitter)

Bollywood actress of Action Jackson fame at Manasvi Mamgai is all set to perform at the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Manasvi who met Trump and her father Shalabh Kumar, who has been known to be a close aid of Trump and is also a key member of the Trump camp.

Supermodel and winner of Femina Miss India title in 2010, Manasvi Mamgai with a dozen members in her troops in attractive and dazling dresses gathered at the historic National Mall. Mamgai and her troops danced to some of the popular bollywood numbers which included the Osacar winning “Jai Ho”, a composition of A R Rahman from the movie Slumdog Millionaire.

Great meet at President-Elects office at Trump Tower Nyc #donaldtrump #kumarsxtrump Wearing/styled by @officialswapnilshinde A photo posted by Manasvi (@manasvimamgai) on Dec 16, 2016 at 5:34am PST

The group dance will include several other popular Indian songs including “Jumme ki Raat Hai”. Manasvi also met the first daughter to be, Ivanka Trump.