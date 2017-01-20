Donald Trump places wreath at Arlington National Cemetery

Hours before taking oath of office as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump today laid wreaths on the Tomb of the Unknowns at the Arlington National Cemetry here as a host of performances kicked off his inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial hall.(Reuters)

Hours before taking oath of office as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump today laid wreaths on the Tomb of the Unknowns at the Arlington National Cemetry here as a host of performances kicked off his inaugural concert at the Lincoln Memorial hall. Trump laid the wreaths along with Vice President-elect Mike Pence. The two men put their hands on their hearts as an army drummer played taps. The Tomb of the Unknowns is a monument dedicated to service members whose remains were never identified.

The President-elect’s family, including his wife Melania Trump, children and grandchildren, were also present during the wreath laying ceremony.

Trump was greeted by a large crowd who lined up the streets along the way. Meanwhile, incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus announced the appointment of additional staff for Trump after he takes charge tomorrow. “These exceptional individuals will play key roles in supporting President-elect Trump’s America-first agenda,” Priebus said.

The incoming White House staff of 17 includes Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary Rob Porter, Deputy Assistant to the President Sean Cairncross, Deputy Assistant to the President and Chief Digital Officer Gerrit Lansing. The list also named Sarah Huckabee Sanders as the Principal Deputy Press

Secretary, Michael Ambrosini as the Special Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of the Chief of Staff. Another Special Assistant to the President and Assistant to the senior advisor would be Avrahm Berkowitz and Deputy Press Secretary would be Stephanie Grisham.