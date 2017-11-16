Donald Trump pauses address to nation to take 2 big swigs of water, watch

Trump took a brief break Wednesday to reach for the water during a blow-by-blow account of his five-nation trip to Asia. (Screen shot/Twitter)

President Donald Trump has paused an address to the nation to take a swig of water – twice. Trump took a brief break Wednesday to reach for the water during a blow-by-blow account of his five-nation trip to Asia. Trump first reached into the lectern to seek water and required help from others in the room to spot a bottle on a nearby table. He took another drink a few minutes later.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s frequent water breaks. During a 2015 appearance in South Carolina, Trump said: ”Rubio, I’ve never seen a young guy sweat that much.” He added: ”He’s drinking water, water, water, I never saw anything like this with him with the water.”

Watch video here:

President Trump takes a water break during his statement on Asia ????http://t.co/HPii22QufT pic.twitter.com/DNjPFStiPH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 15, 2017

Rubio joked Wednesday that the president needed to work on his form with the water bottle. ”Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time,” Rubio tweeted.