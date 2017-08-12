  3. Donald Trump or Kim Jong? This hair swap is the FUNNIEST thing you will see on internet today, check out how Twitterati reacted

While both the US and North Korea are busy hitting out at each other amid the nuclear standoff and the brewing tension is a concern for everyone, on a lighter note, the leaders of these nations have given the netizens a reason to laugh aloud.

By: | Published: August 12, 2017 5:11 PM
While Donald Trump and Kim Jong are all ' loaded' for a face off and their cold war is getting serious everyday, people can't stop laughing at a recent image which is breaking the internet for being extremely funny.

While both the US and North Korea are busy hitting out at each other amid the nuclear standoff and the brewing tension is a concern for everyone, on a lighter note, the leaders of these nations have given the netizens a reason to laugh aloud. While Donald Trump and Kim Jong are all ‘ loaded’ for a face off and their cold war is getting serious everyday, people can’t stop laughing at a recent image which is breaking the internet for being extremely funny. A person posted a photo of Trump and Kim and swapped their hair. The hair swap couldn’t have been funnier and in less than 24 hours got flooded with wacky comments. You surely want to see how the Twitter was reacting to this ‘ pure gold’ hair swap:

Epic! #HairSwap #NorthKorea #USA pic.twitter.com/QSAID7iD6I

US President Donald Trump this week warned North Korea by saying that he would respond with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if Kim Jong-un’s regime did not cease to issue threats the to the US and its allies. The time when both the countries are sharing some bitter experiences, such instances are good to lighten up the stressed environment, what do you say?

