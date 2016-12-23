US President-elect Donald Trump not interested in ‘A-list’ performers at inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump said that he would rather cater to average Americans than ‘A-list’ celebrities at his inaugration on January 20, 2017, a media report said. (Reuters)

US President-elect Donald Trump said that he would rather cater to average Americans than ‘A-list’ celebrities at his inaugration on January 20, 2017, a media report said.

“The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs (tickets) to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary (Clinton), Nothing,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

“I want the People!”

Trump’s team has secured the Radio City Rockettes, former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jackie Evancho, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at the event, the New York Daily Post reported.

At the last presidential inauguration, President Barack Obama’s in 2012, Beyonce sang the national anthem and James Taylor played “America the Beautiful”.