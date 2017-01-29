Donald Trump Muslim ban order: Google’s Sergey Brin joins protests at San Francisco airport, says ‘I’m a refugee’

Google co-founder Sergey Brin joined protesters at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night. (Reuters)

Following President Trump’s executive order on immigration, protests have broken out across various United States’ airports including, Seattle, New York, San Francisco, Dallas and more. With the tech industry especially impacted by the halt, Google co-founder Sergey Brin joined protesters at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday night. According to the Verge, although Alphabet’s president noted that he was present “in a personal capacity” but had no comment offer. Brin, however, did tell Forbes that “I’m here because I’m a refugee.”

Brin was there to join the demonstrators assembled at airports across the country in opposition to President Trump’s immigration order. Sergey Brin’s family in order to escape Jewish persecution, emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States in 1979.

In a temporary suspension of the order by a federal judge, citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen have been restricted from entering the US. Following which many technology companies, including Google, commented on Trump’s executive order and reactions ranged from mild disapproval to forceful dissent.

Earlier in the day Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said that he will stand by immigrants in their hour of need and announced that Airbnb will provide free housing to anyone not allowed into the United States. Not only Airbnb, many other U.S. technology industry hit back at US President, with some leaders calling it immoral and un-American. Trump’s order temporarily bars citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States even if they hold valid visas or permanent residence permits, a move that caught many off-guard.