Donald Trump moves to limit transgender individuals from military service

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday that limits transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military, but gives the armed forces some latitude in implementing policies.

By: | Published: March 24, 2018 7:02 AM
Donald Trump, transgender, military service, US military, gender dysphoria, US president, US china trade. aluminium tariff The memorandum said that transgender individuals with a history of “gender dysphoria” are disqualified from military service “except under certain limited circumstances.”

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday that limits transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military, but gives the armed forces some latitude in implementing policies. The memorandum said that transgender individuals with a history of “gender dysphoria” are disqualified from military service “except under certain limited circumstances.” It added that the secretaries of defense and homeland security “may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals.”

