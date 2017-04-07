Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, hails beginning of a ‘great friendship’

Donald Trump had then said that he would not offer a state dinner to the Chinese President, accusing China of “raping” the American economy. (Reuters)

President of the United States, Donald Trump met Chinese president Xi Jinping and hailed the beginning of a “very very great relationship” with him. This comes after months of Twitter attacks on China. This undoubtedly comes a surprise/shock to many who remember Trump severely criticising former US President Barack Obama for organising a red carpet welcome for Xi Jinping. Trump had then said that he would not offer a state dinner to the Chinese President, accusing China of “raping” the American economy. According to the Guardian, Trump spoke about Jinping’s wife, Peng Liyuan, who is also a popular singer and said that it was a great honour to have the Chinese president and his ‘incredibly talented wife-a great great celebrity in China and great singer’ to the USA.

Trump said that although he did not get a thing even after a long discussion but had managed to develop a strong friendship with Jinping and claimed that in the long term, they would have a great friendship. Earlier yesterday Chinese media had issued warnings to India that with its superior military capacities, it could get involved in a geopolitical game, with reference to India ‘turbulent northern state’ bordering the country. For the uninitiated, this was a clear reference to Kashmir.

The state-run Global Times of China had asked in an editorial, “With a GDP several times higher than that of India, military capabilities that can reach the Indian Ocean and having good relations with India’s peripheral nations, coupled with the fact that India’s turbulent northern state borders China, if China engages in a geopolitical game with India, will Beijing lose to New Delhi?”

This was a statement made in reference to Kashmir as Pakistan had ceded a major portion of that border to China as a part of their 1963 border agreement, according to which 100s of so km of land in Northen Kashmir and Ladakh had been given to China. It must be noted that India has not recognised the said agreement. The editorial further warns that if New Delhi ruins the Sino-India ties and both the countries take out their rivalries in the open, then, India would not be able to afford the consequence. With China stopping the UN from interfering in Syria and openly warning India, despite US’s strong ties with the country, regarding Kashmir, it has to be seen, what step Donald Trump takes to deal with China.