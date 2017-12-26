Donald Trump lawyers looking forward to end Russia probe

In one tweet, Trump appeared to weigh in on a Washington Post report that said McCabe planned to retire in the coming months after receiving his full pension benefits. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump’s legal team is standing by its prediction that a central part of the probe into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election will conclude quickly, the media reported. Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow reasserted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday that the parts of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe involving Trump would end soon, though he did not mention specific dates, reports The Hill magazine. “I know we, collectively, the lawyers, are looking forward to an expeditious wrapping up of this matter,” Sekulow said. A spokesman for Mueller’s team declined to comment on the report. Experts have said it was unlikely that the special counsel’s probe will wrap up anytime soon, given the scope of the investigation that has reached into the upper echelons of the White House. Mueller’s team has brought charges against four individuals in the Russia probe, most recently Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty on December 1 to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Trump’s lawyer weighed in on the probe on Monday as the president celebrated Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Over the weekend, Trump ratcheted up his feud with FBI leadership, swiping at Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey.

In one tweet, Trump appeared to weigh in on a Washington Post report that said McCabe planned to retire in the coming months after receiving his full pension benefits. “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!” Trump tweeted.