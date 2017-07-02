Donald Trump launches twitter tirade against CNN, MSNBC

US President Donald Trump today launched a tirade against two major television networks — MSNBC and CNN — in a series of tweets for the alleged negative coverage on him. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today launched a tirade against two major television networks — MSNBC and CNN — in a series of tweets for the alleged negative coverage on him. On vacation at his Bridgewater home in New Jersey, Trump in one of his tweets said, “Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!” In another one the US president was critical of CNN. He said, “I am extremely pleased to see that CNN has finally been exposed as FakeNews and garbage journalism. It’s about time!”

Trump also attacked various states which have refused to provide information about voters to the federal government. “Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished voter fraud panel. What are they trying to hide?” he asked. “Word is that Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at NBC and Comcast because she refused to go along w/ ‘Trump hate!’,” Trump said in a tweet to his 33 million followers.