Donald Trump Jr attacks CNN, tweets meme of US president bombing the news network

Trump Jr has been tweeting regularly on the ‘controversy ‘. (Reuters)

Donald Trump Jr continued his attack on news channel CNN by tweeting a meme of his US president father blowing up the ‘fake news’ network, the dailymail online has said. His tweet comes days after US President Donald Trump tweeted an edited video clip of himself ‘beating up’ the channel. His son re-tweeted a short edited video showing the US president blowing up a missile with CNN’s logo on it. The meme was tweeted orginally by @OldRowOfficial on Saturday with the caption: ‘Hey @CNN we heard you like memes’. Trump Jr re-tweeted the same video minutes later, saying: ‘One of the best I’ve seen.’

Trump Jr has been tweeting regularly on the ‘controversy ‘. On Thursday morning he tweeted in response to CNN boss Jeff Zucker saying that the president was trying to “bully” the channel. “Also CNN: Let’s bully and intimidate citizens online so they never question our #fakenews again! #CNNBlackmail”, he had tweeted. Recently, even while the US president avoided tweeting during James Comey’s testimony, his son Donald Trump junior did. He was a one-man rapid-response team as the sacked FBI Director testified before a Senate panel, Indian Express said.

Donald Trump Junior’s Twitter attack was more visible as compared to his father’s silence, which the president broke by accusing Comey of lying under oath in a tweet. The president’s son had however refused to comment on his tweets several unanswered questions as to whether they were urged by the White House, which outsourced its response on the former FBI director to the Republican National Committee and the personal lawyer of the president.