Donald Trump is here! Here’s what the new US President means for India and what Modi government should do

Donald Trump is all set to be United States of America’s 45th President and with him coming to power, it is time for the Narendra Modi government in India to reassess its approach towards the US, feel experts. US is likely to see turbulence in terms of its policies in the next four years and India will have to prepare and reorient itself to better deal with the Trump. C Raja Mohan, Director at Carnegie India points to several areas which need immediate attention from the Modi government. In a column in the Indian Express, Raja Mohan notes that the Indian government will have to be “nimble enough” to deal with the challenges that come with Trump’s president-ship and also strive to bag the maximum advantage from his policies that can benefit India.

> One very obvious ramification that is being spoken of in terms of H1-B visas. Trump has time and again said that Americans are “victims of economic globalisation”. Raja Mohan is of the view that in sourcing of skilled Indian labour and outsourcing of work to Bengaluru will without doubt get tough.

> Trump has time again said that he believes that US citizens are “victims of economic globalisation”. India has always resisted America’s attempts to make the Indian economy more open to liberalisation. But with Trump as President, India may well get to see a US that is “moderately protectionist” itself!

> From military dominance over the Eurasian landmass to open borders and leadership of the liberal global economic order – things that India has taken for granted till now – are being and will most probably continue to be challenged by Trump.

> Like Russia and China, India now needs to focus on “securing the national interest” when it comes to future relationship with the US. “It (India) can’t afford to remain a prisoner of slogans like multi-polarity. Russia and China will abandon that slogan the minute they have sustainable deals with Trump,” Raja Mohan cautions.

As Rajan Mohan points out, India-US relationship has seen a steady progress under various Indian Prime Ministers, be it Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Manmohan Singh. Narendra Modi has “made bold” by saying that India has now overcome any hesitations that it had in the past in dealing with the US, he adds. With that in mind, Delhi would certainly do well to come up with an innovative foreign policy to take forward the bilateral ties with the US. As Raja Mohan concludes, “…PM Modi will need all his skills at identifying India’s potential deals with America and closing the transactions after intensive bargaining.”