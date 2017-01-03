Donald Trump is going to be best USA President for India, says RHC India Ambassador

US President-elect Donald Trump. (Reuters)

Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) India Ambassador and Trump supporter Manasvi Mamgai has said that Trump is going to be the best USA President for India. “I think he is going to be the best president of USA for India so far in the history of world he has shown the support to us.

In New Jersey event he came back on the stage and said I love Hindu I love India, he is very vocal about it,” Manasvi told ANI. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team, Shalab Kumar, also said that the incoming President will not tolerate dual role from India’s neighbour, an apparent reference to Pakistan.

“The President-elect has made that policy very very clear that he is not going to tolerate dual role from India’s neighbours,” Kumar told ANI. He added that the prime objective during the first year of Trump’s presidency is to increase trade between Washington and New Delhi to 300 billion from 100 billion USD a year.