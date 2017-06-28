In bizarre incident, Donald Trump interrupts phone call with Irish PM to compliment woman scribe on her looks; watch video

Reporter Perry shares the video from the incident on Twitter and described it as a ‘bizarre moment’. (Twitter)

On Tuesday at the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump organised a press briefing to congratulate Indian-origin Irish PM Leo Varadkar on his achievement. But a strange situation occurred during the briefing. According to a BBC report, a RTE Washington Correspondent Caitriona Perry was at the briefing, where she was covering a diplomatic phone call between Trump and Varadkar. The smile on Perry’s face took away Trump’s attention from the phone call as he interrupted the conversation to compliment her on her looks.

Reporter Perry shares the video from the incident on Twitter and described it as a ‘bizarre moment’. “Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews” she tweets just after the press briefing with US President Donald Trump.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

Here’s what happened in the video. It starts with Trump congratulating Leo Varadkar, “I just want to congratulate you, that was a great victory that you had.” Then he interrupts. He says “Well we have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now.” He continued. “We have all of this beautiful Irish press here.” Trump then points to Caitriona Perry and calls her over, “Come here, come here, where are you from?”

Watch Video:

Perry replies, “RTE news, Caitriona Perry.” The US President tells Varadkar, “She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well.” Afterwards, Perry laughs and returns to her seat.