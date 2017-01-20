Donald Trump inauguration: PM Narendra Modi posts congratulatory message on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to post his congratulations on assuming office. (Reuters)

Within minutes of the Donald Trump oath-taking ceremony and becoming the 45th US President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to post his congratulations on assuming office. He posted, “Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years.” Earlier, PM Modi had spoken to Barack Obama ahead of his stepping down as the president.

Indian-American ties under Obama had improved with India being designated as a ‘strategic partner’ of the US. However, India-US relations had not improved to the extent they did under former US president George Bush. Trump, on the other hand, has already targetted immigration, infotech sector visas segments that may be against India’s interests.

Looking forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to further deepen India-US ties & realise the full potential of our cooperation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2017

However, it is too early to say which way Trump will tilt. While that is still very much in the future, Trump’s presidential bid was backed by a number of high-profile Indian-Americans who helped him pad up his election coffers in the campaign that he ran so successfully against Hillary Clinton.

Prime Minister Modi, in a series of tweets indicated India’s stand. He posted, “Looking forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to further deepen India-US ties & realise the full potential of our cooperation.” He added, “Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests.”

In his inaugural speech, Donald Trump indicated what would be his priorities. He said, “For many decades we have subsidized the armies of other countries and let our army deplete. We have defended other nations while failed to defend ours. And, spend trillions and trillions while our infrastructure depleted. Without a thought about millions and millions of Americans that were left behind. But, now we are looking only to the future. From now on, it’s about America!”

The President of India, Sh. Pranab Mukherjee also took to Twitter to congratulate Donald Trump.

We look forward to an early opportunity of welcoming you and Mrs. Melania Trump to India @realDonaldTrump #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) January 20, 2017

He added, “For too many of our citizens a different reality exists. Mothers and children in poverty, poor education that deprives our children of knowledge. This American carnage stops right here and right now. We the citizens of America, together will determine the course of America and the world for the many many years to come. We will face challenges but will together overcome them. We are thankful to President Obama and Mitchell, they have been wonderful.”