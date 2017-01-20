Donald Trump inaugural speech LIVE: US President says, I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never let you down

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump in Washington. (REUTERS)

The 45th US President Donald Trump is speaking during the inaugural swearing-in ceremony in Washington after the ceremonial passing of power from former incumbent of the White House Barack Obama was completed. With thousands present at the ceremony and millions glued to television globally, a striking ceremony has rung down the curtain on the Obama presidency. Trump, who has set himself a Day 1, Day 10, Day 100 agenda, is expected to set a fiery pace in decision making and most of all in cancelling some of the most important decisions taken under the Obama administration. The ceremony is being attended by the entire Trump clan as well as the Obama family. Hillary, whom Trump bested during the presidential campaign, and Bill Clinton too are present as is former president George Bush. Check out here what Donald Trump said today after he officially became the President of the United States of America:

10:42 PM: I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never let you down.

10:38 PM: For many decades we have subsidised the armies of other countries and let our army deplet. We have defended other nations while failed to defend ours. And, spend trillions and trillions while our infrastructure depleted. Without a thought about millions and millions of Americans that were left behind.

But, now we are looking only to the future.

10:36 PM: For too many of our citizens a different reality exists. Mothers and children in poverty, poor education that deprives our children of knowledge. This American carnage stops right here and right now.

10:32: We the citizens of America, together will determine the course of America and the world for the many many years to come. We will face challenges but will together overcome them. We are thankful to President Obama and Mitchell, they have been wonderful.

Today’s ceremony is special because, today we are taking the power from Washington D.C and giving it back to you. For too long, too less people had the power with them.

The establishment protected themselves but not the citizens. Their victories are not your victories. That all changes, starting right here and right now. Because, this moment belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here and watching all across America. This is your day, this is you moment and this is your America.

January 20 2017 will be remembered when the people became the rulers again. The forgotten men and women of the country will no longer be forgotten. You are a part of a historic moment, the likes of which the world hasn’t seen before.

10:30 PM: Donald Trump sworn as the 45th President of United States.

10: 30: I Donald Trump will preserve and protect the constitution of the United States.

10.25 PM: Coming up, Donald Trump’s inaugural speech.