Donald Trump immigration ban: Apple planning to sue the US President?

President Donald Trump’s order of banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries has caused a chaos among people who are trying to enter the US, and as a response, the technology giants have come out to protest. From Google and Apple to Microsoft and Uber, many tech majors have expressed concern over the order by the US President. Meanwhile, Tech giant Apple is contemplating legal action against United States President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, which has affected hundreds of its employees.

According to the order, the country should not let entry to individuals coming from countries including Iran, Somalis, Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Sudan for the next three months. This decision my the Trump administration, though intended to avoid the entry of terrorists into the US, has also angered some of the biggest industries in the country, as it threatens the temporary visa issued to millions of immigrants working there.

Earlier, Cook has reportedly said in a memo according to Associated Press, that the company would not have existed without immigration, hinting at founder Steve Jobs who was the son of a Syrian immigrant. Cook added that Apple cannot thrive without the immigrants and the company does not support the policy.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, CEO Tim Cook said the company is considering legal options regarding Trump’s executive order, reports CNN. Cook didn’t provide details on what approach Apple might take other than saying that “we want to be constructive and productive.” Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

His comments come in the wake of steps taken by Amazon and Expedia to join a legal challenge to the travel ban, which affects refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

This move is threatening that there will be a change in the H1-B visa policy which lets the tech industry hire skilled people from other countries. According to Trump, such a policy ruins the chances of American programmers and engineers of getting a job in the US. But it is highly important for the companies, as it opens up more opportunities in the country, including the creation and addition of more companies.

Also, some tech companies, brought together by GitHub are reportedly planning to meet in order to discuss filing an Amicus brief to support a lawsuit against the President’s order of a ban on immigration from 7 Muslim major countries. According to a Reuters report, Google, Airbnb and Netflix are among the important companies who have been called for a meeting. Amicus means a ‘friend of the court’, and the briefs are filed by parties who are not litigants in a case but could help in arguments or provide additional information to the judge.

“Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do,” Cook said over the weekend. He told The Wall Street Journal that he has been contacting “very, very senior people in the White House” to try to persuade them to repeal the order.

