Donald Trump has delivered his promises, says White House

The White House has said that US President Donald Trump has delivered “on promise after promise”, as the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives passed the key tax reforms bill. “The President has delivered on promise after promise, issue after issue, time after time, and we’re just getting started,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference, soon after the bill was debated in the Senate. The bill was passed with 12 House Republican members opposing the legislation, and no Democrats voting for it. But the House of Representatives will have to revote again after the offending provisions are removed. “As December winds down, I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to look back at what has been, by any measure, a historic year,” Sanders said. “Nearly 1.7 million new jobs have been created, and the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1 per cent, the lowest rate in 17 years. The stock market reached a record high more than 60 times and closed above 24,000 for the first time in history,” she said.

The Trump Administration has rolled back 22 regulations for every one new regulation, saving taxpayers over $8 billion and liberating America’s economy from the grip of bloated government. “We’ve withdrawn from, or began renegotiating the trade deals that once threatened to destroy American industry and shipped our jobs around the world,” she said. The US has finally set up the US on a path to not only energy independence, but energy dominance. “We approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, directed the EPA to end the job-killing war on coal, and upon the tax bill’s passage, will have opened up ANWR to responsible energy exploration,” Sanders said. Asserting that the President has protected America’s communities, she said America this year has seen the lowest level of illegal border crossings on record.

“We ended the Obama administration’s dangerous catch- and-release policies, restoring law and order both on the border and in the interior. And we’ve designed and built eight wall prototypes for the border wall,” she said. “We’ve taken unprecedented steps to tackle America’s opioids epidemic by directing the declaration of a nationwide public health emergency,” she said. “The Trump Administration has promoted peace through strength. Under the President’s leadership, ISIS has lost nearly all of its territory and its most important strongholds in Iraq and Syria,” she added. “We’ve restored old alliances, forged new ones, begun rebuilding our military, and made it clear to the world that there is no greater ally, no more fearsome adversary than the United States of America,” Sanders said.

“We’ve reshaped the American judiciary for generations. Justice Gorsuch was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and 22 judges have been confirmed, including a record-setting 12 circuit judges. We protected life by reinstating and expanding the Mexico City Policy that protects USD 9 billion in US- taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortions,” she said.

Sanders said that hoping upon passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the President will have delivered the most significant tax cut in the history of the nation and repealed the Obamacare individual mandate.