Donald Trump hails Yemen raid against al-Qaeda militants

President Donald Trump today hailed elite US forces’ successful raid against al-Qaeda in Yemen in which at least 14 jihadists were killed, even as he condoled the death of the American soldier who died in the operation. “In a successful raid against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) headquarters, brave US forces were instrumental in killing an estimated 14 AQAP members and capturing important intelligence that will assist the US in preventing terrorism against its citizens and people around the world,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump said Americans are saddened this morning with news that a life of a heroic service member has been taken in this fight against the evil of radical Islamic terrorism. “The sacrifices made by the men and women of our armed forces, and the families they leave behind, are the backbone of the liberty we hold so dear as Americans, united in our pursuit of a safer nation and a freer world,” he said.

“My deepest thoughts and humblest prayers are with the family of this fallen service member. I also pray for a quick and complete recovery for the brave service members who sustained injuries,” Trump said. One US service member died of wounds suffered in the raid against al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen yesterday. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite service members,” said Commander of US Central Command Gen Joseph Votel.

“The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe,” he said. Three US service members were wounded in the raid. A US military aircraft assisting in the operation experienced a hard landing at a nearby location, resulting in an additional US injury.

That aircraft was unable to fly after the landing. The aircraft was then intentionally destroyed in place.

The operation resulted in an estimated 14 AQAP members being killed and the capture of information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots, CENTCOM said. This is one in a series of aggressive moves against terrorist planners in Yemen and worldwide. Similar operations have produced intelligence on al-Qaeda logistics, recruiting and financing efforts