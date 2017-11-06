Donald Trump hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump thanked the King for his support of the US commitment to defeating the Islamic State.

US President Donald Trump has lauded Saudi Arabia on achieving the commitments he announced during the Riyadh Summit earlier this year, the White House said on Sunday.

Trump made the remarks in a telephone call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that the Saudi top leadership’s recent public statements regarding the need to build a moderate, peaceful and tolerant region are essential to “ensuring a hopeful future for the Saudi people to curtailing terrorist funding and to defeating radical ideology – once and for all – so the world can be safe from its evil”.

The two leaders threw light on the importance of countering extremist ideologies and championing moderation and tolerance.

They discussed the continuing threat of Houthi militias in Yemen and Saudi Arabia’s interception of a missile attack targeting Riyadh launched by Houthi militias on Saturday.

Trump thanked the King for his support of the US commitment to defeating the Islamic State (IS).

He also praised the Saudi massive purchase of US weapons, including a $15 billion investment in Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and billions more in commitments and investments, the White House said.

Trump assured the Saudi leader that he would support the purchase of appropriate military equipment that would keep Saudi Arabia safe and help create US jobs.