Donald Trump doesn’t rule out backing candidacy of Republican Roy Moore

. Moore has in recent days been accused of sexual harassment by eight women. (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump did not rule out backing the Senate candidacy of Republican Roy Moore, saying any option is better than the presence of another “liberal” in the upper house. Moore has in recent days been accused of sexual harassment by eight women.

“I can tell you one thing for sure, we don’t need a liberal person in there, a Democrat, (Doug) Jones,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday while referring to Moore’s Democratic rival for the vacant Alabama Senate seat, Efe news reported.

“I’ve looked at his record – it’s terrible on crime. It’s terrible at the borders. I can tell you, we do not need somebody that’s going to be bad on crime, bad on borders, bad with the military, bad with the Second Amendment.”

The US President’s remarks came days after eight women accused Moore, a former judge, of having sexually abused them during the 1970s when some of them were between 14 and 18 years of age.

Moore “totally denies” the allegations, Trump said although he did not share whether or not he believes those denials.

“If you look at … all the things that have happened over the last 48 hours, he totally denies it. He says it didn’t happen. And you know, you have to listen to him also.”

Trump said that he would “be letting you know next week” whether he will campaign for Moore prior to the December 12 special election for the Senate seat.