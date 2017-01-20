Donald Trump day 1 to-do list: Top 5 things on new US president’s agenda

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington. (AP)

Donald Trump is all set to take over the US presidency today from President Barack Obama. The ceremony will be played out through the day and Trump has indicated that he will celebrate it in style. However, he has also said that his day 1 in office will be action-packed. Considering that he has always carried out what he has proposed to do, expectations are that there will be some major announcements. Exactly what day 1 will be is not clear as Trump has said that Monday will be his first day I office! Donald Trump campaigned on a detailed and extensive to-do list for his first day in office. A day before his swearing-in, his team said, “Specifically we’ve focused in the president-elect’s direction on a Day One, Day 100 and Day 200 action plan for keeping our word to the American people and putting the president-elect’s promises into practice,” Vice President-elect Mike Pence said during a briefing with reporters on Thursday. Top on Trump’s list was labeling China a currency manipulator. But Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal last week that he no longer planned to do that on the first day. “I would talk to them first,” he said. Trump’s Day One plan was an ambitious and specific list.

1. On his Day One list, Trump said he would formally declare the United States’ intention to withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which he vigorously opposed during his campaign as detrimental to U.S. businesses and workers. He also promised to declare his intention to renegotiate the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement or withdraw from the deal.

2. Other issues likely to see early action include energy, where he’s likely to undo regulations on oil drilling and coal, and cybersecurity.

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at St. John’s Church for a prayer service ahead of his #inauguration. #Trump45 pic.twitter.com/ySs8NtO544 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2017

3. The real estate mogul is expected to sign some paperwork on Friday. He must formally nominate members of his Cabinet, in order to allow some of them to be voted on by the Senate. The transition team has also said he may sign executive orders – some logistical, others focused on his agenda – that will kick off his administration.

4. It includes proposing a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress, imposing a hiring freeze for federal workers, and beginning to remove immigrants who are criminals and living in the country unlawfully.

5. The list includes ‘cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama.’ Among those would be cancellation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which has protected about 750,000 young immigrants from deportation.

(With inputs from AP)