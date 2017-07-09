Donald Trump daughter Ivanka life tough because of her father? Know what US president said

While speaking in Hamburg, Germany he told world leaders at the Group of 20 Summit that he was very proud of his eldest daughter. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump shared the G20 spotlight with his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump on Saturday. While speaking in Hamburg, Germany he told world leaders at the Group of 20 Summit that he was very proud of his eldest daughter. “I’m very proud of my daughter, Ivanka – always have been, from day one,” he told world leaders at the panel on female entrepreneurs. Ivanka joined President Trump on his trip to Germany for the G20 Summit this week and along with her husband, Jared Kushner, she participated in bilateral meetings.

At the summit, Trump while praising his daughter told the fellow delegates that his daughter is a champion, “She has always been great. A champion. She is a champion,” he said. Trump also confessed that he thought he made her life harder. “If she weren’t my daughter, it would be so much easier for her. Might be the only bad thing she has going, if you want to know the truth,” he said.

Daddy’s girl Ivanka had recently debuted a new women’s entrepreneurship fund in conjunction with the World Bank. She ran an eponymous clothing and jewellery business before taking a formal job at the White House. As per a report by Reuters, now she has made women’s issues one of her signature policy areas, and the G20 revealed the power she wields as a trusted confidante of the president.

Ivanka along with being the First Daughter, is also an adviser to the President, as is her husband. She accompanied her father at G 20 summit and was seen seated between Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping.