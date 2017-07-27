Donald Trump continues attacks on Sessions

U.S. President Donald Trump continued his attacks on the Attorney General Jeff Sessions, over Twitter, for not replacing the acting FBI Director McCabe and also renewed accusations about investigations against Hillary Clinton.(Image: Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump continued his attacks on the Attorney General Jeff Sessions, over Twitter, for not replacing the acting FBI Director McCabe and also renewed accusations about investigations against Hillary Clinton. Trump tweeted, “Why didn’t A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got ($700,000) for his wife’s political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives,” he tweeted. “Drain the Swamp!” McCabe’s wife ran for a seat in Virginia’s state Senate and received campaign donation funds from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe,who is a Clinton ally.

Trump avoided Jeff Sessions, who was attending a so-called “principals small group meeting” in the West Wing on Wednesday to confront his attorney general face-to-face. Earlier, Trump has termed his attorney general “beleaguered” and “very weak.” His anger has stemmed from Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from an FBI investigation into Russian election meddling. White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci defended the President’s method for communicating his ire, saying Sessions was likely among Trump’s Twitter followers and thus a recipient of his messages.