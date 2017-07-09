Donald Trump, CNN video clip wars: In horrific Twitter post, reporter shows morphed footage of US prez head on plane crashing into CNN twin tower

Lucian Wintrich, the White House correspondent for right-wing news site Gateway Pundit, was widely condemned for a controversial image that he tweeted on the social media. (Facebook/Lucian Wintrich)

Lucian Wintrich, the White House correspondent for right-wing news site Gateway Pundit, was widely condemned for a controversial image that he tweeted on the social media. Wintrich posted a curious meme depicting President Donald Trump as one of the hijacked planes flying into the Twin Tower of World Trade Center, shown with the CNN logo, on his Twitter account which drew much criticism. One of the social media users even posted that he should lose his job and that should’ve lost it with previous memes. To which Wintrich responded, “Every time liberals say I should be fired or lose my job I get a raise and new speaking engagements.”

Wintrich, who is also an American political artist and political commentator, claimed that the meme was sent to him by one of his friend in the US Marines. Although after the critics pounced on him, he deleted the tweet but maintained that the tweet was funny. He said that he later deleted the tweet because numerous people asked him to. “[It was] sent to me by my friend in the Marines – and I stand by it being funny. It was taken down due to requests,” in series of tweets, Wintrich explained. He further said, “I didn’t create it – which was my point. And I could care less if folks didnt like it.”

Oh, right, you were the guy that posted this: pic.twitter.com/oSWwmIPNLo — kmmontandon (@kmmontandon) July 6, 2017

Yes, sent to me by my friend in the Marines -and I stand by it being funny. Taken down due to requests. — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) July 6, 2017

I didn’t create it – which was my point. And I could care less if folks didnt like it — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) July 6, 2017

The 29-year-old journalist came into the limelight during the last election cycle. During the polls, he organised Twinks for Trump art show, which featured Milo Yiannopoulos dunking himself in a bathtub filled with pig blood, so as to take a stand against supposed Islamic anti-gay violence. As per the report by Daily Mail, Wintrich has since then grown a strong Twitter following and has not shied away from using his platform to respond to his critics.