Donald Trump calls Senator Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at native American event

US President takes a jibe on Elizabeth Warren (Source: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today cracked a “Pocahontas” joke against Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren during an event honouring native Americans for their role in the second World War. Warren, said to be the potential Democratic presidential aspirant, accused Trump of using a “racial slur”. “You were here long before any of us were here, although we have a representative in Congress who, they say, was here a long time ago. They call her “Pocahontas”,” Trump said during an Oval Office event to honour the native American code talkers. The three code talkers did not respond to Trump’s remarks, but drew sharp reaction from Warren. “It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honouring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur,” he told MSNBC in an interview.

“This was supposed to be an event to honour heroes, people who put it all on the line for our country,” Warren said. The White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Warren’s comment was a “ridiculous” response. “I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career,” Sanders said in response to a question at her daily news conference. “I think that Senator Warren was very offensive when she lied about something specifically to advance her career. I don’t understand why no one is asking about that question and why that isn’t constantly covered,” she said.