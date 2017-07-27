Donald Trump calls reporter very rude for posing question on transgender ban

At the end of the event, a female reporter quizzed the President, “How did you decide your policy on transgender people in the military?” In a reply to this, Trump shook his head, pointed at a student and responded, “You go ahead, she’s very rude.”(Image: Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called a reporter “very rude” for posing him a question on his newly announced ban on transgenders in the military, during his address to the American Legion youth at the White House lawn. At the end of the event, a female reporter quizzed the President, “How did you decide your policy on transgender people in the military?” In a reply to this, Trump shook his head, pointed at a student and responded, “You go ahead, she’s very rude.” President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that transgenders, in any capacity, won’t be allowed to serve the military, saying that their inclusion would entail “disruption” in the military affairs.

Trump, in a series of tweets, said that he arrived at this decision after holding consultations with military Generals and experts. “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” he said. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you,” he added.