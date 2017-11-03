Donald Trump calls for death penalty for New York City terror attacker

In another tweet, Trump said, “Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump today called for the death penalty for an Uzbek immigrant accused of killing eight people in an ISIS-inspired assault in New York, the worst terrorist attack in the city since 9/11. Trump has been vocal in condemning the yesterday’s attack carried out by the 29-year-old ISIS-inspired man who ploughed a pickup truck down a crowded bike path near the World Trade Centre, killing eight people and injuring nearly a dozen others. “NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!” Trump tweeted, in reference to the FBI’s statement that the attacker Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov was inspired by the ISIS and “requested to display ISIS’s flag” in his hospital room.

In another tweet, Trump said, “Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system. There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!” Trump had yesterday supported the idea of sending the suspect to Guantanamo Bay terrorist detention centre in Cuba. Presidents typically do not comment on pending criminal cases because of the potential impact their statements can have, the CNN commented.

Trump said yesterday that it was “another attack by a very sick and deranged person” while extending his “thoughts, condolences and prayers” to the victims. He also called for tougher “merit-based” immigration measures and vowed to do away with the diversity visa programme. “The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Programme’… I want merit based,” he wrote on Twitter.

Saipov was today charged with terrorism offences by US prosecutors who said he decided to carry out the attack “to inflict maximum damage against civilians”. The FBI and New York Police Department are jointly investigating the terrorist attack, the deadliest in New York post 9/11. Hours after the terrorist attack, Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security for “extreme vetting”.