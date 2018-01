U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on Saturday after an official message was mistakenly sent to Hawaii residents’. (Image: Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed on Saturday after an official message was mistakenly sent to Hawaii residents’ mobile phones warning them of an imminent ballistic missile attack. “The President has been briefed on the state of Hawaii’s emergency management exercise. This was purely a state exercise,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.