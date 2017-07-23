Donald Trump blasts Hillary Clinton, fake news, says he ‘has complete power to pardon’

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, has criticised fake news, Hillary Clinton and complained about the special counsel investigating into possible ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia, while asserting that he, as the President, has “complete power to pardon.”(Image: IE)

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a series of tweets, has criticised fake news, Hillary Clinton and complained about the special counsel investigating into possible ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia, while asserting that he, as the President, has “complete power to pardon.” “While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS,” he tweeted.

The Washington Post has reported that Trump’s lawyers are looking into the president’s authority to grant pardon in the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election. Trump maintains that the alleged Russian collusion scandal is engulfing his administration and it’s because of the smear campaign by the media. Trump, who defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in last year’s Presidential election, defended his son Trump Jr. for publically showing his emails and questioned why his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, and special counsel Robert Mueller were not investigating former FBI director James Comey or Clinton for her email practices as secretary of state.

Trump tweeted, “My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails!”

“What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc.” Trump also tweeted for Republican senators, who have not been able to agree on a way forward to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, which has become known as Obamacare and which Trump promised to do away with as president. ObamaCare is dead and the Democrats are obstructionists, no ideas or votes, only obstruction. It is solely up to the 52 . “The Republican Senators must step up to the plate and, after 7 years, vote to Repeal and Replace. Next, Tax Reform and Infrastructure. WIN!” he tweeted.