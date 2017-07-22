Donald Trump blames NYT for foiling US attempt to kill ISIS chief Baghdadi

Very often US President Donald Trump has described the popular media outlets like The Washington Post, The NYT and CNN as fake news. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today accused The New York Times of “foiling” American attempt to kill the self-proclaimed leader of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. “The Failing New York Times foiled US attempt to kill the single most wanted terrorist, Al-Baghdadi. Their sick agenda over National Security,” Trump tweeted. The president, however, did not give any other details in support of his claim. Earlier, Defence Secretary James Mattis said he believes Baghdadi is still alive, shooting down claims the elusive ISIS leader was killed in a Russian air strike in war-torn Syria. Trump also lashed out another major US daily The Washington Post in other tweet. “A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post, this time against AG Jeff Sessions. These illegal leaks, like Comey’s, must stop!” Trump said seeking an end to these leaks.

In an exclusive story, The Post wrote that Sessions had substantive discussion with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on matters related to the Trump campaign. The story was based on intelligence intercepts.

In another tweet, Trump asserted that he has “complete power to pardon” which he was referring to the possible expansion of the investigation into the businesses of his family members and close aides by the Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating into the allegations of Russian interference in last year’s presidential elections. “While all agree the US President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS,” he said.

Very often Trump has described the popular media outlets like The Washington Post, The NYT and CNN as fake news.

In a series of tweets, Trump rued that his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton has not been the subject of scrutiny on national security matters as he has been. “So many people are asking why isn’t the AG or Special Council looking at the many Hillary Clinton or Comey crimes. 33,000 e-mails deleted?” he asked. “What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc,” Trump said in another tweet as he went on to defend his son on the allegations of him meeting a Russian source on this issue.

Aimed at transparency, his son Donald Trump Jr released his email communications with the Russian source. “My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails!” said the US President.

Trump also defended his new Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci for being late in endorsing his presidential campaign. “In all fairness to Anthony Scaramucci, he wanted to endorse me 1st, before the Republican Primaries started, but didn’t think I was running!” Trump said.