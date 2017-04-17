Donald Trump back in Washington after Easter church service in Florida

The US leader and a retinue of family and aides, including First Lady Melania Trump and youngest son Barron, 11, arrived at Andrews Air Force Base a little after 2226 GMT. (Associated Press)US President Donald Trump was back in Washington, after attending Easter church services near his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the culmination to his latest weekend away from the White House. The US leader and a retinue of family and aides, including First Lady Melania Trump and youngest son Barron, 11, arrived at Andrews Air Force Base a little after 2226 GMT. Their motorcade arrived back at the White House several minutes later late yesterday. Earlier yesterday, the first family attended Easter services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea. Trump took a seat near the front of the sanctuary with his wife and her parents, along with his daughter Tiffany and Barron, as a choir sang hymns and the rector and other clergy made introductions and quoted gospel.

Afterward Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago where, according to a White House aide, he joined sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric for brunch and an Easter celebration, which includes an Easter egg hunt for children.

Earlier Trump sent out a celebratory message on Twitter: “Happy Easter to everyone!”

The president’s weekend included several hours at his Trump International Golf Club on Friday and Saturday — his 17th and 18th trip to a golf course since becoming president on January 20, according to NBC News.

Prior to his election, Trump had repeatedly criticised his predecessor Barack Obama for playing golf on weekends.

Despite a profusion of tweets during his Mar-a-Lago stay, Trump has remained largely silent over the latest actions by North Korea, which included the rogue state’s display of what looked like new missiles or prototypes during a parade and the failed launch of a missile on Sunday.

But Vice President Mike Pence, visiting South Korea, described the failed launch as a “provocation” and said he spoke by telephone with Trump, and declared that Washington’s “resolve has never been stronger” with regard to its alliance with South Korea.