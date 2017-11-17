Donald Trump avoiding ‘back-and-forth argument’ with Vladimir Putin: White House

US President Donald Trump believes it is not helpful for him to get into a back-and- forth argument with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s alleged interference in last year’s American presidential polls, the White House said today. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump believes it is not helpful for him to get into a back-and- forth argument with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s alleged interference in last year’s American presidential polls, the White House said today. “As the president said many times before, he doesn’t think that it’s helpful for him to get into a back-and-forth argument with Vladimir Putin,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference. However, there are places where Trump thinks the two countries can work together.

“Particularly whether it’s on Syria, North Korea, or other big global issues that the world is facing,” Sanders said. “That’s been the president’s focus and he’s going to continue to look for ways that we can work with them that help America,” Sanders said in response to a question. Sanders said Trump “still firmly believes” that there was collusion with the Democrats during the election process. “But, again, he’s not going to get into the back-and- forth with a world leader that he needs to work with and wants to work with in order to deal with some of the big and serious things that are facing our country right now,” she said.