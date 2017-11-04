Donald Trump arrives in Hawaii ahead of Asia tour

. Trump’s one-day stay in Honolulu includes visits to military officials at Pacific Command, a tour of Pearl Harbour and a wreath ceremony at the Arizona memorial, the report said.

United States President Donald Trump has made a one-day stop in Hawaii ahead of his five-nation Asia tour. Trump landed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and was received by Gov. David Ige, reported the Los Angeles Times. Trump’s one-day stay in Honolulu includes visits to military officials at Pacific Command, a tour of Pearl Harbour and a wreath ceremony at the Arizona memorial, the report said.

He’ll also meet with the governors of Alaska, Hawaii and Pacific U.S. territories. Trump is visiting the state for the first time since his inauguration Trump, who started off with his Asia visit on November 3, is scheduled to tour Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.