Donald Trump, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron concerned about Vladimir Putin’s nuclear comments: White House

By: | Washington | Updated: March 3, 2018 3:52 AM
US President Donald Trump spoke in separate phone calls on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders “shared their serious concerns” over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments on his country’s nuclear weapons, the White House said on Friday. Trump also discussed the civil war in Syria with Macron and Merkel and they agreed the Syrian government, Iran and Russia should implement an immediate ceasefire, the White House statement said.

