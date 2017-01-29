  3. Donald Trump, Angela Merkel agree NATO members must pay fair share

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on that all NATO members must pay a fair share for their collective security.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed on the fundamental importance of the NATO alliance and that all NATO members must pay a fair share for their collective security, the two leaders said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Trump and Merkel spoke by telephone on Saturday about issues including the Middle East, North Africa, their ties to Russia and the conflict in eastern Ukraine, a German government spokesman said, in a statement approved by both countries.

He said Merkel and Trump agreed to expand their cooperation in combating terrorism and militancy.
Trump accepted Merkel’s invitation to attend a summit of G20 industrialised countries in Hamburg in July, and said he looked forward to welcoming Merkel to Washington soon.

