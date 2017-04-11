Donald Trump administration open to more strikes on Syria

“The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action,” said White House spokesman, Sean Spicer. (Reuters)

The White House on Monday said U.S. President Donald Trump is open to authorising additional strikes on Syria if the use of chemical weapons continues in the country. “The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a briefing on Monday, the CNN reported. “The U.S. cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base last week damaged 20 percent of Syria’s operational aircraft, as well as fuel and ammunition sites and air defense capabilities,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday.

“The Syrian government has lost the ability to refuel or re-arm aircraft at Shayrat airfield and at this point, use of the runway is of idle military interest,” Mattis said in a statement. “The Syrian government would be ill-advised ever again to use chemical weapons,” he added. Moscow reacted furiously to the U.S. strike and immediately threatened to suspend a vital hotline established to avoid mishaps between the two powers in Syria.