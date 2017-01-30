Donald Trump administration calls travel ban implementation ‘massive success’

Nothing has changed,” said the official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity. (Source: Reuters)

All of President Donald Trump’s orders banning entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations remain in effect and are being enforced, and the implementation has been a “massive success story,” an administration official said on Sunday.

“Nothing has changed,” said the official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity. “All three of President Trump’s executive orders remain in full effect and all three of President Trump’s executive orders are being enforced by the departments of state, homeland security, justice and all other relative agencies across the federal government,” the official added.

The official rejected criticism of the way Trump’s plan had been implemented, saying: “So it really is a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level.”