Donald Trump accuses FBI of adopting double standard

US President Donald Trump today accused the FBI of adopting a double standard while probing his former national security advisor Michael Flynn and 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton. In a series of tweets, Trump said that “nothing happened” to Hillary who lied many times to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) while General Flynn lied to the agency and his life is destroyed. Trump’s tweets came a day after Flynn pleaded guilty before a US court on the charges of lying to the FBI on his connection with the Russian Ambassador. “So General Flynn lies to the FBI and his life is destroyed, while Crooked Hillary Clinton, on that now famous FBI holiday ‘interrogation’ with no swearing in and no recording, lies many times…and nothing happens to her? Rigged system, or just a double standard?” Trump tweeted. In another tweet, he said many people in the country are asking what the “Justice” Department is going to do about the fact that totally Crooked Hillary, after receiving a subpoena from the United States Congress, deleted and “acid washed” 33,000 Emails?

“No justice!” he said.

In another tweet, Trump also said that he fired his national security advisor for lying to the US Vice President and the FBI on his connection with the Russian envoy.

“I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!” Trump said.