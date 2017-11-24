Donald Trump accused of hitting on Billy Baldwin wife, inviting her to his helicopter

Donald Trump and Billy Baldwin. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In a sensational accusation, actor Billy Baldwin has alleged that US President Donald Trump had once hit on his wife after gate crashing a party two decades ago. This stunning accusation was made by Baldwin through a tweet this morning. This tweet came in response to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr about the latest sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Senator Al Franken. Baldwin said that Trump had once hit on the actor’s wife at a hotel in Manhattan. “Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations. In fact. I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel. your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife. invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City,” Baldwin’s tweet read.

“She showed his fat a– the door,” he added. The 54-year-old, who has been married to Chynna Phillips since 1995, used to be cordial with Trump but has been a staunch critic since the campaign, regularly lashing out at him over Twitter. Baldwin’s brother and fellow actor, Alec Baldwin has on several occasions drawn ire for his Trump impersonation on ‘Saturday Night Live. This accusation has come at a time when Hollywood is dealing with sexual harassment allegations against some big names.

Several top actresses including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. This was followed by similar allegations against actor Kevin Spacey who later, revealed that he is gay. This morning, Kill Bill actress Uma Thurman broker her silence on the issue through a ripping Thanksgiving Instagram post.

“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman,” she wrote, hitting out at Harvey Weinstein.

Meanwhile, people have accused Minnesota Senator Al Franken of touching their buttocks during events for his first campaign for Senate. Earlier this day, the Democrat admitted in the statement he ‘crossed a line’ with some female acquaintances during ‘greetings and embraces for a hug or photo.’