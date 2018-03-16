  3. Dog sent overseas by mistake returned to Kansas family

A dog who was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas.

A dog who was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas. The German Shepherd, named Irgo, arrived at a Wichita airport Thursday night after a flight on a private plane from Japan. Kara Swindle and her two children were flying on United Airlines from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this week during a move to Wichita, Kansas. When they went to pick up Irgo, they instead were given a Great Dane.

United said in a statement that the dogs were somehow put on the wrong flights during a connecting flight in Denver. Swindle wouldn’t say Thursday whether she is considering legal action. But she was pleased with United’s efforts to return Irgo. She said the dog seemed healthy and happy to be home.

