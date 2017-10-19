Diwali 2017: Singapore celebrates the festival with this awesome themed train

The transport authority in Singapore has joined in on the Diwali celebrations in a unique way. (Facebook/ Land Transport Authority)

The transport authority in Singapore has joined in on the Diwali celebrations in a unique way. Continuing the tradition that was started last year, Singapore’s famous Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) has yet again decorated its metro trains themed as Diwali. In its Facebook post, the Land Transport Authority wrote, “Celebrate the Festival of Lights with your own unique Deepavali commute this year! Our #Deepavali themed trains and station are back with a different but equally stunning decoration – featuring majestic elephants and rangoli motifs that symbolise luck ✨ From now till end Oct, the themed trains will run on the North East Line (#NEL) and Downtown Line (#DTL).”

(Facebook/ Land Transport Authority)

The train features elegant elements such as intricate Indian jewellery, earthen lamp and elephant. Apart from the train, Singapore government instated Diwali-themed buses as well with vibrant colours and greetings of Diwali 2017 on it. The streets of Singapore were also lit with lights.

(Facebook/ Land Transport Authority)

“And here’s something extra special for 2017 – we’re also launching five Deepavali themed buses on Services 23, 56, 65, 147 and 166 ???? Psst, check out the photos for a visual treat~ Catching the themed trains or buses? Hop off at #NEL / #DTL Little India Station, and continue your Deepavali journey under the elegant street lights right outside ???? #Deepavali2017,” the Facebook post reads.

(Facebook/ Land Transport Authority)

Last year, the Singapore government has completely banned crackers which cause air and sound pollution. “There is strict enforcement of the ban and we cannot burst crackers here. We appreciate this step to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali,” Singapore-based NRI Kamal Khanna told Indian Express.