Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s daughter Dina Wadia dead at 98 in New York

Founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (Express Archives)

Dina Wadia who was the only daughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, today passed away at the age of 98 in New York. The news of her demise was reported by a spokesperson of the Wadia group, as reported by PTI. The spokesperson was further quoted in the report as saying that Dina Wadia is survived by her son and Wadia group

chairman Nusli Wadia, daughter Diana N Wadia, and grandsons Ness and Jehangir Wadia. Wadia was born to Muhammad Ali Jinnah second wife Rattanbai Petit in London on August 15, 1919.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to express his grief over her death. He wrote, “Very sad to hear Jinnah’s only child Mrs Wadia passed away today at 98 years. She refused Pak citizenship in 1947 and became Indian &Parsi.” Wadia’s relation with father Muhammad Ali Jinnah soured early in life, when she expressed her wish to marry Parsi-born Indian Neville Wadia. The two were married in the year 1931. From there on, the father-daughter rift widened and became extremely formal.

Further details awaited.