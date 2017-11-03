What Pakistani media is saying about Dina Wadia

Dina Wadia (R) with her father Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his sister Fatima. (Source: Twitter)

Dina Wadia, the only daughter of Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah, passed away at her home in New York at the age of 98 on Thursday, a spokesperson of Wadia group said. Wadia’s death was widely reported by the Pakistani media. The Dawn.com published the news of her demise headlined as “Quaid’s daughter Dina passes away in New York”. “Dina Wadia, the estranged daughter of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, passed away at her home in New York on Thursday. She was 98,” it said. The report said that Wadia was a “staunchly independent-minded daughter” whose “troublesome contradictions stalked her father, personally and culturally.” After the partition on 1947, Wadia had stayed back in India. She had visited Pakistan only twice when Jinnah died in 1948 and in 2004.

The Nation headlined its report on Dina as “Quaid’s only daughter Dina dies in New York”. It said, “She (Dina) was the only child of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his second wife Rattanbai Petit who was also known as Maryam Jinnah after marriage. She was a pampered child and enjoyed a deep attachment with her father.” Dina Wadia was born on August 15, 1919. Her paternal grandparents were from Gujarat, who had moved to Karachi in mid-19870s. Jinnah was born in Karachi.

Born on the night between Aug 14-15 in 1919, #DinaWadia Jinnah’s only daughter passes away.She visited Pak on her dad’s death & then in 2004 pic.twitter.com/4utirodJmS — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 2, 2017

The Nation noted that Dina had last visited Pakistan in 2004 during the landmark India-Pakistan cricket series. About the relationship between Jinnah and his daughter Dina, The Nation said, “Quaid had raised Dina alone after his separation from Rattanbai and her subsequent demise. He loved her deeply, but their relationship had become strained after Dina fell in love with and married an Indian Parsi, Neville Wadia, at the age of 17.”

Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s daughter Dina Wadia has passed away at the age of 98 – survived by her son Indian industrialist Nusli Wadia pic.twitter.com/PEHJCrZ4CA — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) November 2, 2017

The Express Tribune quoted from historian Stanely Wolpert’s book ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’, saying, “She made a dramatic entry into the world, announcing her arrival when her parents were enjoying a movie at a local theatre in London. Oddly enough, precisely 28 years to the day and hour before the birth of Jinnah’s other offspring, Pakistan.”

Saddened to learn of the death of our Quaid’s daughter Dina Wadia. May her soul rest in peace. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 2, 2017

Pakistan Today said that even as Dina never lived in Pakistan, she was seen as a historic figure “not only because she was the only daughter of the nation’s founder, but also because she was one of the few who had witnessed the bloody partition of 1947.”

Dina Wadia is survived by her son and Wadia group chairman Nusli N Wadia, daughter Diana N Wadia, and grandsons Ness and Jeh Wadia, the spokesperson said in a statement here.