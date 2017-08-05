Denmark Prince Henrik refuses to be buried next to wife Queen Margrethe II; know reason behind this decision

Danish Prince Henrik has announced that he will not be buried next to wife Queen Margrethe when he dies in a long-standing row over his title. (AP)

Prince Henrik of Denmark has announced that after his death, he will not be buried next to his wife Queen Margrethe II. The decision is a result of a long-running dispute between the pair over his 83-year-old prince’s title, as reported by the Danish media. Henrik was upset not to be named king consort after the queen ascended to the throne in 1972. He was named prince consort instead. And it was decades of frustration over what he sees as discrimination. Lene Balleby, the Royal Danish House’s director of communications, was quoted by the Danish tabloid newspaper BT as saying, “It is no secret that the prince for many years has been unhappy with his role and the title he has been awarded in the Danish monarchy.” He added, “This discontent has grown more and more in recent years.”

The pair married in 1967. And the royal couple were expected to be laid to rest in the custom-made sarcophagus at the Roskilde Cathedral when their time comes. However, Prince Henrik has said he would not use the space reserved for him because he felt that he was not treated equally. While according to the statement from the royal house said that the Queen and has for some time been familiar with the decision of His Royal Highness and that she has accepted the decision.

As per the report by Daily Mail, Prince made the request because he wanted to be buried in his home country, but the royal household said this was not true. A spokesman was quoted as saying that the Prince’s wish to be buried in Denmark remains, but the circumstances are not yet in place.